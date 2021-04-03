Craving Natural Beauty? The World’s Favourite Tulips Are Now On TikTok

This past year has made many of us realise just how vital nature is to our mental health. Though lockdown is beginning to ease across the UK – and the weather is slowly improving – this doesn't mean it's easy to grab your fix of natural beauty. After all, not everyone is lucky enough to live in the countryside or near a park or secret city garden.
Because of this, it's great to see that one of the world's largest flower gardens, Keukenhof in the Netherlands, is ramping up its online presence. In pre-Covid times, the 79-acre garden would welcome 1.5 million visitors to its world-famous tulip display between mid-March and mid-May. If you've seen a stunning picture of tulips on Instagram, there's a pretty decent chance it was taken at Keukenhof.
Advertisement
Because of social distancing during the pandemic, Keukenhof hasn't been able to open its gates for the last two tulip seasons, so this year it's unveiling its beautiful blooms on TikTok instead. If you like the idea of admiring a sea of purple crocuses to the sound of Prince's "Purple Rain", or checking out a kaleidoscope of tulips with Ciara's "Level Up" playing in the background, just give @visitkeukenhof a follow.
@visitkeukenhof
Let the purple take over your TikTok!💜 ##fyp ##keukenhof ##foryou ##tiktok ##crocus♬ Purple Rain - Prince
@visitkeukenhof
Wonder what 500 different species of tulips look like? 😍 ##fyp ##foryou ##keukenhof ##colours ##tulips♬ Level Up - Ciara
You can also find longer videos of Keukenhof's beautiful tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, lilies, roses, carnations and irises over on its YouTube channel. The garden's main event, tulip season, lasts until mid-May, so there's still plenty of time to grab your Dutch flower fix.