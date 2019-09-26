There’s A Vibrating ‘Throne’ That Can Help Intensify Orgasms, So We Tried It Out

After being talked through what will happen, you hop up on the machine which is then turned on, leaving you to judge for yourself if the electromagnetic currents are hitting the right place – basically, the opening of your vagina. If you can feel them near your bum, you need to reshuffle. The sensation is like someone flicking you with an elastic band, but not as sharp or wince-worthy. Starting off at a low intensity, once you’re happy with the feeling and placement, the therapist will turn it up as you so wish. And while it isn’t painful, there’s also nothing pleasure-inducing about it, so don’t worry about climaxing in public.