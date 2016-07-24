Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Emma Watson have each donated a pair of jeans to a new art/charity project dedicated to raising money for the International Rescue Committee.
A total of one hundred celebrities have given a pair of denims to the Jeans for Refugees project launched by artist Johny Dar. Each pair will be hand-painted by Dar before being exhibited at London's Saatchi Gallery from the 24th of October, and then auctioned online at catawiki.com on the 30th of October.
"Each of Johny’s paintings will be an artistic expression representing the dynamic individual personality that the jeans belonged to," the project says on its website. "These 100 unique expressions and individual drops of inspiration will create a unified art collection, representing a strong wave of support for a humanitarian cause, bringing more awareness and ultimately more help to those who are suffering the current refugee crisis."
Other actors, singers and fashion icons to have donated denims include Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Alicia Vikander, Karlie Kloss, Peaches, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Tinie Tempah and Ryan Gosling.
"This started as a humble dream of wanting to make a difference through what I can do, on a personal level, which is painting those jeans – and the rest was only possible through the generous souls that have contributed to this project," Dar says on the Jeans for Refugees website.
Some of the auctions have already begun over on catawiki.com and at the time of writing, the 24th of July, bids have reached over £1,600 on Kate Moss's jeans, over £1,200 on Emma Watson's jeans, and over £4,100 on Sharon Stone's jeans.
