Because ultimately we all want to feel "seen". We want to feel like we exist, like we belong, like we don’t need to bow our shoulders and shrink into the corners of the room to allow space for those with the faces and bodies that used to exclusively populate billboards and television shows. So that's why it mattered when, 10 years ago, a group of women stuck two fingers up at what society deemed desirable and said, “I don’t care what you think because this is me and I’m going to flaunt it. Oh, and here are the selfies to prove it.” It's a line we should all aspire to, to a certain extent. It's certainly better than the opposite.