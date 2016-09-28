So your show on Beats1 is 8-10pm. How does your day usually pan out?



I wake up in the afternoon, I’m not gonna lie, then I binge watch programmes. I’m all over White Collar and Power at the moment; I watch back-to-back episodes. Then, it depends on what’s going on. I’m on emails all the time, I’m working on some radio bits at the moment with a couple of people I continue to mentor, and then I always seem to be on the phone to customer service… I always have issues. I’ve got a ‘to read’ and ‘to watch' list on my phone that I’m trying to work though too.



Do you ever relax on radio? Honestly, personally, I can’t think of anything more stressful…!



I’m always relaxed on radio. Radio is like my sanctuary. I actually prefer to be doing my show than not doing it. When I’m not I feel like I have to be… a real person. When I’m on air, I get to have a fun conversation with all these imaginary people.



Do you talk to yourself off air too?



Absolutely. Every day. All the time. I put my phone on silent so no one can disturb me and I can just chatter away to myself. I’m quite funny when it’s just me. When I was growing up I was the only sister in the family so I’d spend a lot of time by myself. I had the odd imaginary friend; I’d pretend I was in Eastenders… Oh god I’m such a loner.



Good practice for radio! So you spearhead the London scene for Beats1, what do you make of fabric closing?



I know man, that’s a painful one. I know a few of the guys there and it’s really sad, it’s gone from bad to worse. It’s really difficult to own a place where people want to have fun. At what point do you put rules on people’s fun. I always think of Monica from Friends with Rachel’s party — “You wanna push the caps until you hear them click.” Everyone wants to enjoy themselves in different ways.



It’s good they aren’t throwing their toys out the pram though, that they’re actively looking for a solution to reopen. With people losing their lives, it hopefully makes more people realise that it’s fine to go out and have fun but you need to be responsible for your own actions. You can’t put the responsibility on an organisation.



And how do you think it impacts the scene here?



There are less places now you can go and have a good time because of the venue. In LA and NY there are venues — like SOBs in Manhattan — where people go because the club is good. You don’t care about the line up; you’re going for the club. Here, we’re losing that. fabric was a club you went to because it’s fabric, you knew every room would be a good time.

