The One Wedding Detail You Should Never Forget

I have a fairly demure sense of everyday style (black, navy, and beige on repeat) and tendency to keep my makeup to a minimum, so I consider my fragrance to be the thing that represents my identity; it’s where I express my playfulness, creativity, and mood. And unlike my friends who have worn the same scent for years, I love the reinvention, strength, and inspiration a new scent can bring. Of course over the years, there have been a few standouts. One whiff of Boss Orange and I’m instantly back in my fun university days (as a poor student, I had to make do with just a couple of bottles in my collection). And I’ll recognise Anna Sui Dreams from a mile away — it's my mum’s ultimate favourite. But on the whole, I carefully select fragrances for different points in my life. I didn’t see why my wedding day would be any different.