Meet Coco Pink Princess, The Coolest 7-Year-Old On Instagram

Despite having been featured in Vogue and Elle, and having “done some very big jobs [that] can be scary [or] intimidating, even for adults,” the account is still a family affair. Coco explains that, after choosing a theme for her outfit with her dad, they then pick the clothes that she'll wear together. The outfits often incorporate her favourite colour “light purple (for now),” or her favourite clothing item (a “purple fur coat,” of course), hats, and sneakers. Although Coco dresses the way a lot of adults wish they could dress, the truth is, her looks are always age-appropriate, and she never looks like a shrunken adult. Earlier in the summer, when she wore shorts, tall tube socks, sneakers, and a T-shirt, the look was exactly what we all wore at that age, except, you know, our T-shirts weren’t Gucci. But that’s probably the reason she resonates so much with the public at large; her cuteness is entirely wholesome and natural. When all over the world so many things that we love can be problematic, this is a little piece of the world where the vibes are always chill.