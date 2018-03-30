Confessions Of A Maiko, Japan's Geisha-In-Training

All the money I make at work goes to the mother of the teahouse. She pays for my food, lets me wear her kimonos, and gives me an allowance, but maikos do not have salaries. At the most, I will have two days off per month, but if a customer puts in a request for me on a day off, I have to prioritise that. When I'm off, I have my hair down and wear regular makeup and clothes. I might go watch a movie or go to Starbucks, because when I'm dressed as a maiko, I'm not allowed to go places where there are a lot of people or to stores that have Western-style names (meaning names that can be read from left to right). The other main rules are that I'm not allowed to carry a mobile phone or to date, I have to abide by a curfew, and I only get to see my parents for New Year's. Once I become a geiko, though, I can have a phone, live independently, and get married if I choose.