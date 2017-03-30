Personally, I've never farted in front of my partner (and we've been together for six years), but there was one time in the middle of the night when I heard someone fart. To this day, I'll never know if it was me or him (it was him). I remember feeling victorious that I finally saw one little flatulent flaw, and I could relax. But like I said, it doesn't really matter whether or not you fart in front of your partner (or anyone, for that matter) — freeing the fart is about being okay with the fact that farts happen, and when they do, it doesn't have to be funny or awkward or anything.