A Guide To Safe & (Somewhat) Painless At-Home IPL, According To A Pro

As long as you’re using a high-quality device, English says IPL should be relatively pain-free. She recommends looking for one that has varying settings that you can personalise to suit different areas of the body, such as the RoseSkinCo Lumi , £192, which not only has six light intensity levels, but also three speed modes for the flashes: Stamp mode for more precise areas like the face, underarms and bikini line, Glide mode for treating larger areas with control like arms and torso, and Auto mode which is for larger areas where you don't have to hold or click any buttons (so great for the legs where you can be a bit more free). "This is particularly handy as sensitivity levels can differ depending on the area you are targeting," English says. "Personally, I use it on a middle setting almost every time and have barely felt a thing! However, it is nice knowing that I can dial it back to 1 or 2 [6 is the most intense], if I am having a sensitive day," she continues. "The gentler settings are also great for when you've got your period and are feeling a little more sensitive to pain."