What Beauty Products Are Selling Out Internationally

Could a yang-balancing miracle skin oil from South Korea be the secret weapon your bathroom cabinet has been missing? How about the SPF 30 primer Australian women can’t live without?



Catering to beauty connoisseurs (that’s you) is fun, but we can’t vet everything. So we decided to speak to maverick retailers and industry insiders across the globe to find out what beauty products are flying off their shelves, and what’s sold out before it even gets to the counter.



There were a few surprises: Who knew that South African women loved that perennial classic Pond's Cream so much? Or that British women have been getting in a frenzy over skin-care applicators? To help you navigate, we decided to consolidate our findings into one big list; that way, when you book your plane ticket (we’re forward-thinking, you know), you’ll be as savvy as your local counterparts. Wishful thinking? There’s always online-shopping to get you going…



Click through to see what’s selling (and selling out) right now, and let us know if you’ve tried any of the products on the list. Happy browsing!

