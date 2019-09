New York-based pyschologist, Dr. Vivian Diller also believes that the rise of Instagram face is more of a cultural phenomenon than a fleeting trend. She tells Refinery29: “Girls now grow up with a camera in hand, sharing photos instantaneously. The ability to transform one’s face through dramatic makeup can feel very alluring, especially to those whose self-esteem is vulnerable and those who yearn to enhance their appearance in order to be 'liked'.” Yet there are forces at play that we don’t take into consideration, like Facebook and Instagram's new algorithms, which make discovering aesthetics outside of your tribe harder. “This makes it appear like everyone is copying the same look” notes Alexia Inge, founder of Cult Beauty . Just like fashion, beauty aesthetics have always been tribal, a signifier that you belong to a certain group. Social media magnifies these aesthetics and allows members of each tribe to find one another, wherever they are in the world.