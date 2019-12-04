Instagram’s Pop-Up Is Your One-Stop Shop For Christmas

Instagram has changed the way we shop, from providing daily inspiration on our feed to making it easy to purchase a piece directly through the app. Around 130 million people tap the app's shopping tags each month, so it was only a matter of time before Insta made its way from the digital sphere to the real world. Today, the social media giant opens the doors to its pop-up shop at Selfridges' flagship store in London, meaning we can shop our favourite brands in person – just in time for Christmas.
The Instagram Edit will run from 5th-15th December, bringing eight of its favourite Instagram-first brands into Selfridges' Designer Studio. Including a curated edit of ready-to-wear, jewellery, beauty and homeware brands – all established through IG – visitors will be able to shop the coolest cult labels born on the social platform.
"Brands have been a key part of the Instagram community since our launch," Instagram's fashion director Eva Chen explains. "Instagram has always been a place to discover and be inspired by businesses of all sizes. Today, 90% of people follow a brand or business. The Instagram Edit brings to life some of these beloved brands that were built on Instagram in an iconic setting."
So which brands can you shop IRL? The Frankie Shop, the New York-based brand favoured by every influencer and editor worth their salt, will be showcasing its effortless pastel-hued pieces, while One DNA, an innovative gender-neutral brand, will bring its signature structured blouses and shirts. Celebrity favourite Kim Shui, whose abstract prints and standout mini dresses are top of our party wish list, will also be available.
With homeware from ceramics brand Atelier Stella and candlemaker Hopscotch London, and skincare from organic label Tandem, Selfridges' Instagram Edit pop-up is your one-stop shop for the festive season.
The Instagram pop-up is at Selfridges London from 5th-15th December.
