Instagram’s Pop-Up Is Your One-Stop Shop For Christmas

Instagram has changed the way we shop, from providing daily inspiration on our feed to making it easy to purchase a piece directly through the app. Around 130 million people tap the app's shopping tags each month, so it was only a matter of time before Insta made its way from the digital sphere to the real world. Today, the social media giant opens the doors to its pop-up shop at Selfridges' flagship store in London, meaning we can shop our favourite brands in person – just in time for Christmas