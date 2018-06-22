What would big chops and black girl magic be without the growing community of bloggers, activists and artists celebrating their natural Afro-Caribbean hair on social media? Try searching #naturalista on Instagram and you'll be met with over 2 million posts from the expanding natural hair movement. Natural hair is at the height of a revival now, with sales of chemical relaxers declining since the early 2000s.
Celebrities such as Solange, Lupita Nyong'o and Viola Davis have certainly inspired black women to embrace their kinks, curls and coils but for me, it's not always the celebs with their glam squads who inspire but the relatable, innovative women on social media who are really giving momentum to the movement.
Ahead are some of my favourite accounts for inspiration and aspiration...