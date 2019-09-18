An Influencer’s Diary At London Fashion Week

2pm: It’s time to get ready for the show! Doors open at 4pm, so I need to leave the house at roughly 3pm. It does not help that the location is all the way in White City and I’m in SW8 (the pain of cross-London travels). During busy periods, the best skincare advice I take is doing an ice massage in the morning to help circulation and make the skin less dull. For my makeup and hair I’ve decided to draw inspiration from the Burberry AW19 campaign. Irina Shayk is in it looking all sleek, with hair tied back and natural bronzed makeup. Luckily my hair has already got a load of product in it from the past two days so I decide not to wash it as I want a wet look. All that’s needed is some wet-effect gel to really achieve that sleek vibe.