This Hair Product Made Me Ditch My Expensive Blowout Habit

No matter how many tutorials I watch or tips I get from pro hairstylists, I will never master the at-home blowout — despite practicing since high school. I just can't quite nail down the coordination required to get the round brush in the perfect spot under the blowdryer, and I always end up with puffy, frizzy hair after all my effort. If I want a silky-smooth style, I've learned I'll have to shell out at the blowout bar — and since I always want that, well, my wallet has been running a little dry. Then IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm came into my life.
I've tried so many hair products in the past, but none have given me the results that this balm does. The combination of coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil makes for a winning mix for soft, frizz-free hair — the kind I thought only my girl at Drybar could deliver.
All you need is a dime-sized amount of product combed evenly through towel-dried hair. This even dispersal ensures that your strands won't fry under high heat, but also cuts down the amount of time needed to dry your hair completely. For me, it takes as little as five minutes for my thick, wavy mess to transform into something a shampoo-commercial dream. And no, I still have absolutely no clue how to work a round brush.
