How To Deal If You Can't Stand Your Partner's BFF

You may feel the urge to mention the friction to your S.O., but that's not always a great idea. "If the friend hasn't done anything egregious, it's probably best not to bring it up to your significant other," says Paulette Sherman, PsyD, a psychologist and relationship coach. Instead, just try to let things slide by maintaining your distance from that friend in group settings. "It's perfectly ok for your partner to spend time with that friend while you spend time with your own friends," says Vanessa Marin , a licensed sex therapist. "You don't need to be spending time with each other constantly. But try to suck it up in group situations."