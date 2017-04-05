Why You’re Stress-Sweating & How To Stop It

Sweat is perfectly acceptable on a hot summer's day or while setting a personal record for burpees — not so much in a climate-controlled conference room during the morning meeting. And before you can battle this unwelcome perspiration, you need to know that not all sweat is created equal. Heat, activity, and stress are the main causes of swampy pits, but the sweat caused by anxiety has a unique source and requires its own set of coping strategies. But don't stress out about it — click ahead to find out why it happens and how you can stop it.
Beauty
Derm-Approved Ingredients For Your Next DIY Lip Scrub
A quick search for “DIY lip scrub” will pull up thousands of recipe tutorials on YouTube, including a clip of actress Priyanka Chopra creating