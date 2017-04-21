4 Nail Polish Removers That Actually Work

If you've ever tried to take off your nail polish only to end up with a pile of dirty cotton squares and blue, glittery stained fingers — then you know that not all removers are created equal. Some seem to just make a slippery, oily mess of your fingers, while others are so strong, they take off just about everything, including your cuticle skin.
But there are some options (including natural removers and 5-free ones) that strike the perfect balance. We've rounded 'em up, ahead, so you can focus on far more exciting tasks than wiping dried up paint from your fingers.