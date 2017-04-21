Story from Nails

4 Nail Polish Removers That Actually Work

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you've ever tried to take off your nail polish only to end up with a pile of dirty cotton squares and blue, glittery stained fingers — then you know that not all removers are created equal. Some seem to just make a slippery, oily mess of your fingers, while others are so strong, they take off just about everything, including your cuticle skin.
But there are some options (including natural removers and 5-free ones) that strike the perfect balance. We've rounded 'em up, ahead, so you can focus on far more exciting tasks than wiping dried up paint from your fingers.

More from Nails

R29 Original Series