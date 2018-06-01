Makeup Removal: You’re Doing It Wrong

If you wake up with mascara still smeared around your eyes, it's likely that you aren’t removing your makeup properly before bed. You already know the importance of removing your makeup each night and washing your face to prevent irritation and breakouts — but do you know the right way to do it?
Try these foolproof tips to effectively remove makeup each night, especially around the delicate eye area.
You want to treat the eye area gently, because the skin is thin in this part of the face, and it is also subjected to a lot of wear and tear from smiling, squinting, and eye-rubbing —actions that also cause wrinkles and fine lines. If you're one of the many people who uses eye makeup regularly, you need to know how to correctly remove it at the end of the day.
I always recommend using a liquid, oil- and fragrance-free eye makeup remover that does not sting or contain irritants and oils, which can seep into the eyes and cause unnecessary puffiness or redness. Another helpful tip is to inquire about the pH of the remover. Your natural tears range from 6.9 to 7.5, so finding an eye makeup remover with a similar pH ensures that it will agree with sensitive eyes.
An oil-free eye makeup remover is important because many contain oil-based ingredients, which leave a greasy residue. If you’re applying an eye cream afterwards, the residue may act as a barrier, keeping the eye cream from penetrating properly. Avoiding oil-free removers also means you don't have to worry about experiencing cloudy vision after you swipe away your mascara, liner, and shadow.
Saturate a thin, flat cotton pad or toning cloth with your remover and gently press down on the eye, holding for 20 seconds. This gives your eye makeup a chance to melt and dissolve for easy removal and prevents unnecessary rubbing and irritation. After 20 seconds, with downward motions, wipe away eye makeup and mascara. Flip over the pad or cloth and move in an upward direction to get underneath the top lashes. If possible, don’t wear waterproof mascara on a daily basis (or when it’s not necessary), because it makes for a more difficult removal.
To fully remove facial makeup such as a liquid foundation, use a water-soluble cleansing lotion. Apply a quarter-sized amount to dry skin. By applying it directly to dry skin, the emollients and emulsifiers in the lotion will attract and break down makeup. Massage in circular motions for 45 seconds. Then, wet fingertips slightly and massage again for 15 seconds. Rinse well. A washcloth or facial sponge is mandatory for evening cleansing. They physically lift off the makeup that the cleanser dissolved. If your skin is sensitive, use a baby washcloth. The material is gentler.
After cleansing, apply an alcohol-free toner on a toning cloth. Wiping with toner will remove any residue — and more importantly, it'll help get rid of any makeup or dirt left on the skin.
No matter how tired you are, it’s very important to wash your face each and every night. Not only will a thorough cleansing keep pores clean, but it will also remove bacteria that's collected on your face all day. Whatever you do, don't skip this essential pre-bedtime practice.
