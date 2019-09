For makeup that wakes you up, the latest cosmetics enhance the energy levels of the skin as well as its appearance. Tom Ford’s Complexion Enhancing Primer £54, bridges skincare and makeup with its Infusing Complex that illuminates skin's undertone, reversing dullness. If you’re lagging by 2pm, bounce back with Bobbi Brown’s new Nude Finish Illuminating Powder £39. It gives an enviable subtle radiance that doesn't cake or dry thanks to its moisture binding ingredients (sodium hyuloranate) and brightening ingredients (white grape and mulberry).Powerful pigments are proven to stimulate brain activity so you feel more engerised. Luckily the SS16 backstage beauty areas were saturated with colour. “There is such a new enthusiasm, especially for primary brights” reveals Gordon Espinet MAC Makeup Artist. The latest wave of sponge tip applicators reflect the trend and also have a playful kidult feeling to them like felt tip pens. From the bold shades of Lancôme’s Juicy Shakers to L’Oreal’s Matte Max Lip Pens , they are perennially simple to use making them a dream to apply before starting your dreary 7am commute.The transformative powers of a kick ass red lipstick also shouldn’t be overlooked. Think you can’t rock a red? Christian Louboutin begs to differ. The scarlet hue is famously at the crux of his philosophy and while he’s renowned for lacquering our soles with it, he’s now on a quest to do the same with our lips. “The lips represent the most expressive part of the face, so a red lip can speak volumes” he explains. Designed to suit all skintones and available in three textures, his Rouge Louboutin £60 guarantees to draw attention to your mouth, so people are more likely to listen when you're talking, essential for the boardroom.