How To Free Up Space On Your iPhone If You're A Digital Hoarder Like Me

You'll also see on this settings screen a list of recommendations for optimising your storage. In my case, my phone told me to offload my unused apps — which I did, and in return got a free gigabit back — as well as review my downloaded videos. Netflix, it would appear, is a big culprit for me. I often download a Netflix movie or TV show to watch while I travel, and then evidently forget to delete them after watching. Doing so now freed up an additional 3 GB on my device. After I went through both of these recommendations, my iPhone prompted a third recommendation: that I review my large attachments on Messages. (People send me a lot of videos, and until I reviewed my storage today, I didn't realise how much space they actually took up.) I went through and deleted the ones I felt ready to part with, and then followed this up with a little podcast cleanse, too. Once you finish listening to an episode, what's the point of keeping it downloaded on your device?