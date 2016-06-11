All the celebrities are doing it. You read about it everywhere. Yes, contouring is a thing. A big thing. However, although it's a thing, it's not an easy thing. Until now.
Rimmel have launched their Kate Sculpting Palette making contouring easier than ever. With this simple three colour palette in your armour, it's time to give contouring another shot.
If, like beauty Vlogger Roxxsaurus, you have a square face and want to know how to contour to perfection, watch her video showing her three easy steps to getting selfie ready.
Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette, £6.99
Rimmel have launched their Kate Sculpting Palette making contouring easier than ever. With this simple three colour palette in your armour, it's time to give contouring another shot.
If, like beauty Vlogger Roxxsaurus, you have a square face and want to know how to contour to perfection, watch her video showing her three easy steps to getting selfie ready.
Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette, £6.99
Advertisement