Sure, you've tried contouring. You've spent hours applying millions of products and, irritatingly, ended up looking worse than when you started.
Maybe continuing isn't for you, you sigh. Well, don't give up on those defined cheekbones just yet. Rimmel's Kate Contouring Palette is the newest launch into the world of contouring and, oh, they make it so easy.
To contour your round face, let beauty Vlogger Yanin from I Dress Myself show you how she does it in three simple steps. See, it's not that hard after all.
Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette, £6.99
Maybe continuing isn't for you, you sigh. Well, don't give up on those defined cheekbones just yet. Rimmel's Kate Contouring Palette is the newest launch into the world of contouring and, oh, they make it so easy.
To contour your round face, let beauty Vlogger Yanin from I Dress Myself show you how she does it in three simple steps. See, it's not that hard after all.
Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette, £6.99
Advertisement