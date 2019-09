5 Smart Ways To Beat The Winter Blahs

Oh yeah, a tip that involves curling up under a pile of bedding! “Better sleep supports a better mood,” Dr. Blum says. In fact, people who don’t sleep well have almost 10 times the risk of developing depression compared to people who sleep well. And, according to a study published in the journal Sleep , between 17% to 50% of young adults who suffer bouts of insomnia that last two weeks or longer go on to develop depression.What’s more, when we’re sleep deprived, we’re more likely to throw a shit-fit in response to a stressful situation, according to researchers from the University of Arkansas and the National Center for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It seems that our brains need adequate rest to regulate emotions the following day, so consider ducking out of a so-so birthday party early, pausing a TV show to finish tomorrow, and pushing brunch back an hour. Forget FOMO: Catching enough ZZZs will ultimately allow you to do more stuff without feeling like you’re dragging or just going through the motions.To help avoid tossing and turning, power down electronics well before bedtime — they really do make you fall asleep later, sleep less well, and feel more zonked-out the following morning. Creating a quiet, dreamy environment in your bedroom is also a good idea. Get yourself some blackout curtains (or a sleep mask), and invest in a lavender sachet , the smell of which may help relax you, according to the National Sleep Foundation.