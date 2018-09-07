I Tried 4 Popular Concealer Tricks — Here's What Worked

With an abundance of makeup tutorials on YouTube and a never-ending return of articles on Google, it's hard to know what's what in the makeup world. After all, let's not forget that the market is saturated with thousands of products and tools and even more reviews. But some of the most shocking things I've learned late at night, glued to my laptop in bed, are all the ways people apply something that's seemingly straightforward, namely concealer.
I was curious to see which Youtube-popular technique and placement would work best on me, so I challenged myself to try a few methods I found online. To keep things consistent I relied upon on my trusty Colourpop No Filter Matte Concealer and Beautyblender sponge throughout.
Overall, each of these ways did their job in disguising my dark circles, but coverage, finish, and longevity definitely differed. Check it all out, ahead.