Do You Need More Or Less Sleep As You Age?

All of this is to say that your sleep quality is just not what it used to be when you were a kid or even a teen. In fact, some experts say that "late childhood is the golden age of sleep ." But besides age, there are a few other factors that can contribute to poorer sleep. For example, if you're pregnant, then changes in your body can result in worse sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. You may also have developed a caffeine habit in your adult years, which can also interfere with your ability to fall asleep. And, if you find yourself glued to your phone or other screens before bed , then that's another reason why it's harder to find some shut eye.