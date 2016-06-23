This incredible Spanish rock-pop band from Madrid has a multi-layered sound — begging you to air-guitar, drum, bass along to.



Hinds consists of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass), and Amber Grimbergen (drums). The band's energy and grit is what keeps it on the edge of everyone's eardrums. Every time Hinds plays a show, it's with the realization that this is its last night in that particular city.



Each performance is pumped with energy and fun. You can really tell that these women are having fun onstage, offstage, when writing songs, and everything in between. Their spirit is infectious and catchy — just like their music.



For legal reasons, the band had to change its name from Deers to Hinds at the end of 2014. Hinds is another name for a female red deer — a choice incredibly fitting as its debut album, Leave Me Alone, feels independent, powerful, and unique.



The quartet has faced its fair share of internet trolling and negativity, mostly on the basis of the members' looks and general power-claiming vibe. This isn't a new thing, though. Women are constantly being critiqued when they refuse to be silent or bend to a beauty standard. It doesn't matter, though. Hinds wants to keep working and proving that it deserves to carve a space in an industry that marginalizes female voices.

