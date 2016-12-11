This Highlighter Trick Is So Pretty — You Won't Even Want To Blend It

We've seen a lot of gimmicky highlighter tricks. (Knife contouring, anyone?) But this star-shaped technique is so pretty, we almost don't want to blend it. Check out the video, above, to see how you can create the luminous strobe of your dreams. But feel free to hit pause before she buffs it out with her fingers. That golden-star highlight has Christmas party written all over it.
Step 1. Using a liquid luminiser, paint a large star off the corner of each eye with a pointed-tip brush.
Step 2. Keep drawing stars above and below the eyes, making them smaller in size as you get further away from the first.
Step 3. Paint crescent moons on the inside corners of the eyes, a large star on the bridge of the nose, and a small star above upper lip
Step 4. Blend with fingers. Or don't.
