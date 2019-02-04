Not to spook you into making any kind of impulse decision, but considering Valentine's Day is just over a week away, the next nail-polish colour you choose will most likely be the same one you'll wake up with when February 14 rolls around. With that in mind, you may want to reevaluate your plan to stick to your usual gloomy winter go-to, and take the festive route instead.
If you're dry on inspiration, and want a look that whispers — not screams — "Valentine's Day," we've got you covered. We rounded up the coolest heart-infused nail-art ideas around, all of which are inherently perfect for Cupid's favourite day... but in a non-cheesy way, meaning you'll want to wear them on your
sleeve hands well beyond the 14th. From traditional reds and baby pinks, to press-on stickers and black polish (just to keep everyone on their toes), find the chicest heart nail-art designs, ahead.