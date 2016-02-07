We are constantly bombarded by a barrage of warnings about our health and wellbeing. We understand that staying healthy is a priority, but it's easy to block the information out as noise because so often it contradicts what we've previously been told. Then come the fads and the trends of new wave ideas and possibly-good-for-you techniques, but for every supporter, there's a sceptic. So what should we know? Who should we listen to? What do the experts say? In an attempt to streamline the process, we asked a range of experts working in health, beauty and lifestyle services to share one piece of advice for a healthy, happy life. Click through to see what they had to say.

