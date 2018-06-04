Have Hay Fever? These Myths Aren't Worth Your Time

Last year was one of the worst allergy seasons on record, and this year it's springing up early. With all the myths and misconceptions about relieving allergy symptoms, it’s hard to know the best way to fight off a runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, and congestion.
Robin Wilson, an ambassador for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, explains some of the most common myths and their truths.
Myth: Vitamin C Is Beneficial For Allergy Sufferers.
Truth: High levels of vitamin C can lower levels of histamine in the body, but beware: Fruit is not your friend. Many of our favourite fruits, from apples and bananas to peaches and plums, can cause symptoms similar to grass or tree pollen reactions if you're sensitive. If so, place the fruit in the microwave for 10 seconds to deactivate the proteins, and never eat the peel.
Myth: A Hypoallergenic Dog Won’t Aggravate My Allergies.
Truth: There’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog. Poodles, Labradoodles, and Yorkshire terriers are all considered hypoallergenic because they don’t shed hair, but there’s no scientific proof that these breeds produce lower amounts of Can f 1, the most common dog allergen. Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and hot water after playing with an animal.
Myth: Dust-Free Equals Allergy Free.
Truth: In general, the old saying that “cleanliness is next to godliness” is true, if you consider the latter to be, well, not sneezing. However, a little exposure to dirt and germs is actually a good thing, because it strengthens the immune system.
Myth: Shower Often.
Truth: Allergy sufferers are told to shower often to remove pollen and pet dander from their bodies. And, while that can help, beware of your shower curtain. The phthalate chemicals in vinyl shower curtains off-gas and poison the air with humidity and heat, and also attract mould and mildew. Always use a nylon shower curtain liner.
Myth: A Pillowcase Is Enough To Protect Me From Dust Mites.
Truth: If your pillow is more than three years old and has never been washed, it weighs more now than when you bought it. It’s loaded with dust mites that are next to your face while you sleep. Use hypoallergenic pillows over down pillows, and use a zippered pillow protector that you wash weekly for a double barrier. Wash your pillow twice a year and replace pillows every three years.
Myth: Air Fresheners Will Clean The Air.
Truth: Air fresheners are full of chemicals like formaldehyde, petroleum distillates, limonene, esters, and alcohols. Use a soy candle as an option that contains essential oils and no perfumes, as it will burn cleaner.
