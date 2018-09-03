I'm Unmarried & Having A Baby. Why Can't People Get Over It?

From being asked "When will you marry?" by religious family members not congratulating our good news to – my pet peeve – "Was it planned?", countless interactions have opened my eyes to how conservative we still are as a society, especially regarding unmarried women. My boyfriend is more likely to get a simple "Congrats!" than be asked incessant questions by his peers; they’re more interested in wetting the baby’s head once she’s here. We’re also fortunate to know a married couple who are due a month after us. When chatting about the strange things people say to pregnant women, we shared a lot of experiences. But they had never once been asked if their baby was planned. Because of their marital status, perhaps? More than likely, yes.