This Half-Up Ponytail Hack Makes Volume Easy

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
On Jersey Shore (don't pretend like you didn't watch), the only thing bigger than Snooki's personality was her pouf. You have to hand it to her, the girl was smart: one of the best ways to command attention is a big, signature 'do, especially when you're 4'8". But if Seaside Heights style isn't necessarily your aesthetic, this half-back ponytail contains a lot of the same elements.
Advertisement
Watch the video above for the skinny, then scroll down for the step-by-step breakdown.
Step 1: Starting with a center part, section off your bangs or the front section of your hair, depending on your cut and length.
Step 2: Tease the hair on the crown — not the bangs — and then smooth into a half-up pony.
Step 3: Release the front and tease for more volume, then smooth back and over the crown.
Step 4: Wrap your excess hair front the front section around the base of the pony.
Advertisement