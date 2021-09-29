Experimenting With My Hair Colour Allows Me To Separate Work & Life

"The '90s is definitely influencing my style as a whole, it’s nostalgia," Sarah explains. "I was brought up on charity shop clothes and car boot sales, and I never had that '90s look that I wanted as a little girl. But now I can get it. Now I’m like, My 5-year-old self would’ve loved that." Also influenced by the community around her, she enjoys finding new people to follow on social media for style inspiration. "It’s a great place to find style inspiration and like-minded and styled people. I usually find new people by looking in my favourite brand’s tagged gallery. You can then find people who like the same brand and see how they style pieces, style their hair and wear their makeup," she says.