“Most People Carry Some Sense Of Sexual Shame”: Meet The Women Behind Guys We F***ed

How do you feel you've contributed to the dialogue of diversity? K: I think we've contributed a unique blend of honesty and humour, including being upfront about all the shit we're clueless about (which is a lot). It's important for us to talk about topics we're unfamiliar with, but it’s equally important to have discussions with guests that can speak from experience. After the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, we wanted to open that week's episode by handing the microphone over to our friends in the LGBTQIA community and the first 20 minutes consisted of comedians and friends talking about what pride means to them. We've talked about Black Lives Matter a bunch on the podcast because I got real fed up seeing white people label BLM as a hate group. However, listening to a bunch of white people commenting on black issues is not productive and I try to save those discussions for when we have a guest who can speak to them. From Amber Rose to Artie Lange, who has been your favourite so far?



C: It would be impossible to pick a favourite guest so I'll pick the guest who opened up my mind to new ways of thinking and that is of course Jon Ronson. Honestly, a day doesn't go by when I don't ask myself, 'What would Jon Ronson do?' He's the cat's meow. So the podcast is also cathartic for you?



C: That was the whole point to begin with, for me, certainly. It was a kind of alternative therapy I set up for myself where I was letting my past boyfriends and sex partners be a revolving door of therapists for me. K: Honestly, I've always been an open book and now, I'm an open book in front of a microphone. I can't not talk about things that are on my mind, it's not natural for me to hold back. When people started calling us bold for sharing what we share, that's when I realised that not many people are this open and honest. It is cathartic, yes, but it's also the way I've always operated.



How have the listeners contributed to the show?



C: We incorporated listener mail early on simply because we thought, 'Well, if one person has this problem... a lot of other people probably have it, too'. Our inbox certainly inspires us to research certain topics and helps us to see situations through the eyes of other genders, races, and sexual orientations. K: Oh man, the listeners are a huge part of the show now. I tend to browse our inbox late at night and I feel like it gives me a sense of what the world is going through. For example, rape and molestation is a much larger problem than either of us ever realised. I can't believe how many emails we get on those two subjects every day.