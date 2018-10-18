Just Because I Had An Abortion Doesn't Mean I'm Not Grieving

As a master of avoidance, over the following weeks I did my best to eschew making any decisions until I absolutely had to. If I ignored it, I thought, perhaps I’d accidentally pass the point of no return and not have to make a decision at all. As the pregnancy hormones took hold, it was difficult to make sense of what I was feeling. Did I want to keep it, which – while feeling like the most natural thing in the world – would simultaneously spell the end of the life I’d previously imagined for myself? Or did I want to terminate it, and forever live with the guilt of preventing a child from being born? Would I always wonder who that child was and what our relationship would have been like? Or would I always resent the child for abruptly stripping me of my independence and the opportunity to build the life I so desired. Suddenly, this "choice" I’d been reading about throughout the summer didn’t seem like a choice at all. I desperately wished that someone would take the decision out of my hands so that I wouldn’t have to live with the guilt.