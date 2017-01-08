When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your wardrobe and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
You know the unexpected neon yellow, seafoam blue, or electric purple eyeshadow colour that you find in a palette full of wearable neutrals? You know what we're talking about: The ones that remain untouched while you hit pan on your favourite shades? We've got a solution. In this video, we've broken down a surprisingly simple three-colour, mermaid-inspired eye to put those shades to good use. It's totally wearable for your next party or festival — or just for fun!
The full breakdown in all its bold, shimmery glory, below. Step 1. Pat a dark blue or green eyeshadow onto the outer corners of your eyelids and into your crease using a dense eyeshadow brush. Step 2. Pack a sparkly green shade onto the center of your lids, making sure to blend the edges into the deeper shadow to avoid any harsh lines. Step 3. Gently tap a light yellow or green shadow into the inner corner of eyes, blending as you go. Step 4. Finish with a bit of black eyeliner and mascara.
