You know the unexpected neon yellow, seafoam blue, or electric purple eyeshadow colour that you find in a palette full of wearable neutrals? You know what we're talking about: The ones that remain untouched while you hit pan on your favourite shades? We've got a solution. In this video, we've broken down a surprisingly simple three-colour, mermaid-inspired eye to put those shades to good use. It's totally wearable for your next party or festival — or just for fun!