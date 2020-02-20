Lisa Leysen started on a trainee salary of £17,000 in digital marketing when she moved to the UK from Belgium in 2016. She told Refinery29: "It's really hard to get a permanent job in journalism and media in Belgium so I had to apply for a role in the UK. I was hoping an employer would take a chance on me and they did. The company didn't sponsor me but I was able to move to the UK within three weeks and gain new skills."