Gisele on Modelling At 14, Leaving Victoria’s Secret & #MeToo In Fashion

You also say throughout the book that people read the news and it makes them miserable and you should stay away from it if that’s the case. Is that something you do?

GB: “Where your energy goes is what grows. Our mind wants to hold onto things. Like the news comes up, and you hold onto that idea, that thought, and then you go down this rabbit hole of emotions about that thing that was just presented to you. That’s one reality, because there’s billions of different realities happening simultaneously at the same time — it’s like a radio station. You can be listening to hot rock metal or you can be listening to soft rock or hip-hop. There is a frequency of fear, it paralyses you. That vibration of fear brings lots of different emotions, brings anger, brings sadness, brings insecurity, brings all that stuff, because it vibrates at that lower vibration. That is not a vibration that I like to stay in, because it’s not really constructive. There’s a difference between looking at something and being aware of something, and allowing it to consume your existence. I’m aware of what’s happening in the world. It’s really consciously choosing what vibration you’re inviting into your life. They always say that life is not about the destination, it’s about the journey. Where you let your attention go, that’s what you’re going to experience.”