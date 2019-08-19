Is Marriage Holding Women Back? Why Being Single Better Prepares You For The Future

Yes, there were advantages in the closed system of the Motu. Above all, it seemed safer: sailing to other tribes and trading with them was a risky bet, however inevitable. Similarly, for young individuals, marriage seems safe at first. Many of them see the model of the self-sufficient family unit as the best way to live happily ever after because it is assumed to be a predictable and reliable system that addresses all their needs continuously. However, many come to realise that they develop over the years and change their tastes, often in a way unsynchronised with their partners’ changes. They learn that marriage simply does not fit them, because they need a more flexible, open-ended system to reflect their life evolution. Otherwise, they simply “starve”—sexually, emotionally, and intellectually. It is hard to sustain such a self-sufficient system in the long run, and it is, in fact, riskier for them to live this way.