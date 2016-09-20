What I Wish I'd Known Before Getting A Tattoo

Taking the plunge on your first tattoo can be intimidating. You might be worried about how much it will hurt, or whether you'll regret having your design-of-choice as a permanent part of your body. But if you go in with a plan (i.e. not spontaneously after a night on the town) and you're in love with your art choice, it'll be worth the stress.



You'll hear different things about how much the needle will hurt — and it does vary based on where you're getting the tattoo and how colourful it is — but the short-term discomfort will likely be worth the joy of an ink job well done.



So, if you're considering getting a tattoo, you're going to want to keep reading. We asked around the office to find out what R29 staffers wish they had known before getting their first tattoos. Some of them are more practical (a sanitary shop is crucial), while others are a bit sillier (ink is a gateway drug to more ink), but we think you'll find comfort in knowing that everyone worries about the same things. Click through to read our advice.

