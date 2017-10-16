So Your Friends Have Been Hanging Out Without You…

But if you are feeling slighted, there are steps you can take to rectify the situation. "If this happens once, you might want to let it go," says Paulette Sherman, PsyD. "But if it becomes a pattern, you're totally within your rights to bring it up to a friend." Both she and Nelson say that the best course of action is to be as non-accusatory as possible. "You could say something like, 'I miss hanging out with you guys! But I've noticed I haven't been invited the last few times — did I do something wrong?'" Dr. Sherman says. Nelson also suggests pointing out how much fun a certain hangout session looks. "You could say, 'That concert looked like so much fun! I love that band,'" she says. "That might open the conversation up to where your friend explains why you were left out."