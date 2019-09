"When putting yourself out there on the internet, you KNOW the trolls will come and attack. I get a lot of messages telling me I’m promoting obesity , that I’m gross – even to the point of people telling me I need to die because I’m fat. I’m just existing, you know? Like I said before, I’m comfortable enough to not let it affect me and I know that if you feed something it will only grow so I tend to just ignore it. I put myself out there because I know I’m helping other women and when I was struggling with my body image there were no women in the media that I could physically relate to. I find that being the person I once needed is really empowering to me. Even if I only help one woman, it’s one less woman who hates herself."