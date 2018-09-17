I make my way into the backstage area and it's the size of a shoebox. A security guard has a go at me for not wearing my wristband properly but his tone is unnecessarily rude, so I snap back – everyone's stressed out. Makeup artists and hairstylists are losing their shit at journalists and photographers for getting in the way but I plonk myself in the corner and wait for an hour and a half for the finished look – I know it involves lots of colour, so I'm not going anywhere until I get a picture. My reluctance to leave means I miss the call time for my next show, Peter Pilotto, but another journalist and I promise to swap notes post-show. This is actually really rare because it feels like all press are out for themselves at fashion week, which I hate. Technically, we're all in this together...