Everything I Did & Ate At London Fashion Week

I lay out my clothes, bags and shoes all over our bedroom, much to the chagrin of Rob, who is just trying to enjoy his Saturday, fashion-free. My Ganni obsession is pretty obvious from this photo, non? I go for a monochrome floral Ghost dress and white Skechers, because yesterday I wore heeled mules and I think I broke at least six toes as well as gained some pretty nasty blisters – why do I never learn? I pair them with my beloved beaded Shrimps Antonia bag, have another coffee, make Rob take a photo of me outside our house for the purposes of this feature (see above), then head out for my first show.