THIS Is How To Get Fashion’s Clumpy Lashes — Without 17 Coats Of Mascara

Last week at Jeremy Scott's AW 2017 show, models walked down the runway with seriously clumpy, Twiggy-inspired lashes. But makeup artist Kabuki and his team didn't use multiple coats of mascara to create the separated effect, they used false lashes — a.k.a. the easiest way to get clumpy "fashion" lashes without having to seriously dig into makeup remover.
In the video above, we show you exactly how to use individual lashes to create a Twiggy-inspired look — complete with a layer of '60s-style blue shadow.
Step 1: Apply a coat of black mascara to your top and bottom eyelashes.
Step 2: Using tweezers, grab an individual lash and dip the end into eyelash glue. Allow it to get slightly tacky by waiting a few seconds before applying.
Step 3: Carefully apply individual lashes (we love these) to your lower lashline like you see above.
Step 4. Slick on a layer of white cream shadow — this will act as a base for your eyeshadows to make them more vibrant — or a good eyeshadow primer.
Step 5. Apply a matte, baby blue shadow over the cream shadow with a dense eyeshadow brush.
