

While Dr. Anolik acknowledges that some dermatologists and surgeons might be trying to fool people into coming in — or being just plain lazy — he acknowledges that the photos are very difficult to make perfect. "I'll admit that on busy days when we're running around, we can't stop everything and move the patient [to the photography room] unless it's a clinical-trial patient. I do everything I can in the exam room, but it's not going to be on the same level as clinical trials," he says.



But don't put this all on the derms; the patients are also driving the issue. "Because of the nature of filters on Snapchat and all the different things we can tweak on our own, like getting rid of blemishes, or shaving a nasal hump down, patients now have an idea of what they think they should look like," says Dr. Shridharani. "They come in with an [edited] photo, saying, 'I need to look like this.'"



Unfortunately, some doctors take the bait and end up airbrushing or blurring the patients' after photo a little to closer match their expectations, which have been skewed thanks to social media. "It's deceptive and misleading, but it definitely happens...because the realistic expectation of what things should look like has changed so much," says Dr. Shridharani. (And friends or influencers who are posting their progress might be editing their photos as well.)



However, there is an exception, he says, when it comes to photoshopping: "Sometimes a patient says they'd love to be in the before-and-after, however, they have a tattoo that really tells people who they are. Blurring or removing a tattoo to protect patient confidentiality is one thing; fading out a scar or making a result look better than it is is a major ethical issue."

