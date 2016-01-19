Over the past few weeks, we're guessing you've been flooded with 2016 haircut inspiration. Hey, that's what the new year is all about, right? So what do you do if you're totally ready to jump on the change wagon, but you're also pretty attached to the hair on your head? (Especially if you spent most of 2015 growing it out.)
Well, we're here to report that you don't have to make a major cut — or any, for that matter — to get a style update. Ahead, we turn to the red carpet and the runway for some faux-style tricks, whether you want to try out a bob before making a commitment or want to know what life is like with a mohawk (but only for a night).
