Yes, You Can Cheat Without Having Sex

If you're on the opposite side of the scenario, and you suspect your partner of cheating, there are some warning signs you can look out for. "If you're feeling your partner isn't giving as much energy to the relationship, or they're being a little distant, that could point to an emotional relationship," Fitzpatrick says. "You should also be a little concerned if they go out of their way to assure you that this new 'friend' they're spending time with is just a friend." If your spidey senses are tingling, she suggests trusting your gut, pulling your partner aside and letting it out. "Just say 'Look, I have some concerns. It seems like you're getting pretty close to this person,'" Fitzpatrick says. By creating a safe space for your partner, you up the chances of them actually letting you know what's going on. And if they admit to cheating, it's your call as to how you want to proceed. "People can move past cheating, but both partners need to be on the same page, which can take time," Fitzpatrick says.